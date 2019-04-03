Star Wars toys found in Derbyshire expected to sell for thousands at auction

A haul of boxed vintage Star Wars toys unearthed in Derbyshire is expected to spark worldwide interest at auction.

Some 40 boxed figures – one dating back to 1977 when the first Star Wars film was released – have been uncovered by Hansons Auctioneers.

Hansons toy valuer Steve Fulford with the newly-discovered Star Wars toys.

Together, they could make up to £5,000 when they go under the hammer at the firm’s June 20 auction.

The toys would have been sold pocket money prices when first produced in the 1970s and 80s.

One, a 1983 Barada figure, has an original price of £1.59 on the packaging but now carries an auction estimate of £80 to £120 – and could sell for far more.

David Wilson-Turner, head of the Toy Department at Hansons, based in Etwall, near Derby, said: “There is massive demand for Star Wars memorabilia from fans around the world and the Midlands has proved to be a brilliant area to find them because the Palitoy factory, which once made the toys, was based in Coalville in Leicestershire.

A Power Droid Star Wars toy, made in 1977, has a guide price of 50-80.

“This latest set of toys has come from a private collector in North West Leicestershire and I’m hoping it will do as well as previous major Star Wars finds.

“For example, last year a selection of 60 vintage Star War toys made by Palitoy more than trebled their original estimate of £2,000-£3,000 to sell for £9,240.

“Many lots had estimates of £40 to £60 but sold for hundreds. For example, an original Star Wars Return of the Jedi tri-logo carded action figure, Yak Face, sold for £700 from a £40 to 60 estimate, and sets of five original vintage Star Wars Stormtroopers made around £400 each.

“When Star Wars toys are untouched and in their original packaging, they’re unmissable for collectors.”

This Barada figure cost 1.59 in 1983 but now carries an auction estimate of 80-120.

The most valuable toy coming up for auction in June is a 1983 Jedi Yak Face which carries an estimate of £600 to £800. Two Han Solo toys have estimates of £60 to £100 and £100 to £150 respectively while a variety of Princess Leia toys range from £40 to £60 to £50 to £80. A Power Droid Star Wars toy, made in 1977 when Star Wars was released, has an estimate of £50 to £80.

Mr Wilson-Turner added: “What we’ve found from experience is that buyers come out in force when a major batch of Star Wars toys come up for auction.

“If anyone else has some original, boxed Star War figures to sell and fancy making some money, it’s a perfect time to part with them."

The Star Wars collection will be sold at an auction at Hansons, at Heage Lane, Etwall, on June 20. Entries invited until May 31. Free toy and general valuations are available at Hansons’ saleroom every Wednesday, 5pm to 7pm, every Friday, 10am to 4pm, and every Saturday, 9am to noon. Alternatively, email dwilsonturner@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk.

Princess Leia toys have estimates ranging from 40-60 to 50-80

Princess Leia toys have estimates ranging from 40-60 to 50-80.