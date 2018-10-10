Stacey’s Bakery in Ilkeston brings back historic ‘Thor’ cake

A family-run bakery is set to bring back a traditional Derbyshire cake for the third year running, after selling 7,500 of the tasty treats to date.

Stacey’s Bakery, which has both a bakery and shops in Ilkeston and Heanor, is re-launching its popular Thor cake on Thursday, October 11, in the run up to Bonfire Night.

Known historically to be baked by Derbyshire residents around November 5, communities would come together and each bring an ingredient, which would then be used to bake the cake as a joint effort.

The cake, which had been forgotten until Stacey’s Bakery brought it back into circulation in 2016, gets its name from the well-known Viking god, Thor.

Many locals believe that the Ilkeston and Heanor areas were touched by Viking influences.

David Stacey, director of Stacey’s Bakery, said: “People in Ilkeston like tradition and have resisted the supermarket trends. We trialled sales of the cake in 2016 and 2017 and in the first two months of them being made we sold approximately 4500, which totally blew us away.”

To celebrate the re-launch of the cakes on October 11, Stacey’s customers should brace themselves to be greeted by staff members with a touch of Viking attire.

The bakery is set to bake 3,500 cakes this year.