'Stabbed' Derbyshire police dog receives toys and cards from well-wishers

A Derbyshire police dog allegedly stabbed four times during a 'domestic incident' has had treats, toys and cards sent him from people wishing him a speedy recovery.

Police dog Axle was injured when helping officers with an alleged 'domestic incident' on High Street, Riddings, on Wednesday evening.

And in the last few days people have sent Axle dozens of treats to cheer him up.

A tweet from the Derbyshire Dogs Section: "We have been extremely overwhelmed by the offer of treats and toys for PD Axle and our police dogs. We would ask you please use your energy to support Finn's Law or your local dogs charity."

While Chief Constable Peter Goodman tweeted: "Pleased to hear that the officers involved in last night's #Riddings incident were not physically hurt and that PD Axle is making a good recovery. Let's not forget that they were in the line of duty working to protect the public, as they do day-in-day-out."

Matthew Stretch, 27, of of High Street, Riddings, has been charged with two counts of threats to kill against two police officers, and two counts of criminal damage - one pertaining to a police dog and one to a police vehicle.

He has also been charged with assault and breach of a restraining order.