Stabbed Derbyshire police dog finds missing woman

A Derbyshire police dog who was stabbed several times while on duty, helped track down a "high risk" missing person who had been missing for hours.

PD Axle was stabbed three times while assisting police in Riddings on July 4 this year.

The offender has since been jailed for six years and seven months.

Derbyshire Police said the brave German Shepherd dog was called into action this weekend and found the woman in woodland within 15 minutes.

The force has also said the woman was "very poorly" but now safe.