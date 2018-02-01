Sponsor a Silent Soldier in aid of Royal British Legion

Silent soldier figures will be popping up across Derbyshire to mark the end of the First World War.

More than one million British and Empire service men and women were killed during the four-year conflict.

The county’s Royal British Legion, especially the Chesterfield branch, is paying tribute with soldier figures destined for buildings, parks and other open places.

Businesses, clubs and individuals are invited to sponsor a Silent Soldier. Call Vivien Miller on (07773) 117034 or email: chesterfield rbl@hotmail.co.uk