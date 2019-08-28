South Wingfield war memorial wall completed after fundraising campaign

The final stones have been laid in an Amber Valley village’s long-awaited memorial wall, thanks to support from Derbyshire County Council.

Unlike most towns and villages, South Wingfield had never had a memorial to commemorate armed service personnel from the parish who were killed during the two world wars and later conflicts.

Villagers were keen to address this oversight and, over the past two years, the South Wingfield Local History Group (SWLHG) has been leading research and fundraising efforts to build the wall in the Market Place.

Group chairwoman Carol Brown said: “The project has sparked interest and enthusiasm throughout the community who are keen to remember those who gave their lives in the world wars.

“The building of the war memorial has been a significant achievement by the parish, made possible by numerous donations and the members of SWLHG giving their time and expertise.”

She added: “We’re really grateful to all those who have given time and money to support us.”

In April, the history group staged an exhibition on the history and heritage of the parish, including the biographies of the service personnel

The event received a £500 Action Grant from Derbyshire County Council, and ultimately the exhibition helped reach the £10,000 fundraising target for the memorial.

Donations came from residents, local businesses and organisations, the parish council, and county councillor Trevor Ainsworth’s community leadership fund.

County council leader Barry Lewis said: “I’m delighted to see that South Wingfield now has its own war memorial, thanks to the tireless hard work and dedication of the local history group and support and enthusiasm of local residents. I am glad that we have been able to give the group some help through our Action Grants and hope this encourages other groups to apply.”

Details of the grant scheme, which runs until May 2020, are available at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/action.