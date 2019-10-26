South Wingfield churchyard submerged as River Amber keeps rising

South Wingfield's parish church is at serious risk from today's floods, with parts of the grounds already under water.

Resident Oliver Edginton took this photo at the scene, where the church sits just metres from the riverbank.

He said: "Most of the church yard is flooded and even the main river is less than an inch from flooding.

"The river is on the verge of bursting it’a banks and has the chance to be a serious problem."

Rainfall is forecast to continue until this afternoon, and the Environment Agency has already issued a flood alert on the course of the Amber.

According to the alert, the worst of the flooding could hit parts of Fritchley, Ambergate and Bullbridge.