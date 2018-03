A Somercotes woman who was caught with amphetamines in Mansfield faces a trial for a driving offence, a court has heard.

Crystal Thomas, 37, of Scott Drive, admitted possession of the class B drug, but denied failing to provide a sample for analysis, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged she failed to give a sample at Mansfield police station, on February 16.

She was bailed until May 24 for a trial.