Somercotes boxing champion dad to get back in the ring to raise more funds for a hospital which saved his ‘preemie’ daughter

A Somercotes dad who jumped into a boxing ring to raise awareness and money for a hospital which saved his daughter's life is set to fight again.

At 35, Darren Lalor came out of retirement to fight in front of 4,000 fans to raise awareness and funds for Derby Hospital’s Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit where daughter Sienna spent 96 days on life support.

Darren Lalor and baby Sienna present a cheque to Derby Hospital's Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Sienna was born 26 weeks on November, 26, 2017, later she contracting meningitis, having eye surgery to stop her from going blind.

Darren said: "She ended up having three blood transfusions but she’s a fighter and came home to us, I decided I needed to do something to give something back."

Last year he took part in the Inspire Championship Boxing Novice super-heavyweight title.

Winning the belt he said “It was one of the best nights of my life”.

At Christmas Sienna had to have heart surgery at Leicester Glenfield hospital to close a hole she had in her heart.

Darren said "She came out of theatre she stopped breathing on us again which was terrorising, I’ve decided to fight again and will be defending my title."

He will fight on March, 2, at the Derby Arena (Velodrome, Pride Park) and Sienna will be walking around the ring with him once again.