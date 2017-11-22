Snow 'to reach lower levels' in parts next week

Snow is expected to fall to lower levels of parts of the country next week, weather experts say.

According to the latest Met Office forecast for the East Midlands, it will start to turn 'noticeably colder' from tomorrow and 'showers may be wintry across the hills of Derbyshire'.

The weekend will be cold 'with a chance of showers, some wintry', the regional forecast states.

Nationally, further hill snow is likely next Monday and Tuesday.

The UK forecast adds: "By midweek, some organised rain is likely in the north and southwest at first, with possibly some hill snow.

"Elsewhere, there will be a continuing mixture of sunshine and wintry showers, with some snow reaching lower levels later."