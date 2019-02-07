Snow falls in Derbyshire- but how long will it last?

Snow has fallen in some parts of Derbyshire this morning- but it may not last for long.

The snow has led to road closures with the A537 Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and A53 Buxton to Leek Road shut off by Derbyshire County Council.

Road closures have been put in place due to snow and wind.

A so-called ‘Arctic cyclone’ is bringing lower temperatures with forecasters predicting that the celsius could drop below zero.

Yesterday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind across most of England with gusts of 70mph expected in some places.

However, it doesn’t seem like the snow will last for too much longer.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rain until 11am and then dry from 3pm, with temperatures peaking at 7C.

They have also put a warning for wind in place, advising the public there could be travel delays and possible short term power losses.

Meteorologist Mark Wilson advised motorists to take care. He said: "Be mindful that there could be some tricky conditions on the roads, for example there will be strong winds that could affect transport, like high-sided vehicles crossing bridges, so there could be delays."