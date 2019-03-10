Snow and ice warnings see gritters take to Derbyshire roads

Gritters have been out in force in Derbyshire as the county prepares for another blast of snow and ice.

No roads are currently closed in Derbyshire, but Derbyshire County Council say they are ‘monitoring conditions closely’ as further wintry conditions are expected to hit the county tonight (Sunday, March 10).

A Derbyshire gritter.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice which is set to carry through into Monday.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “We were out gritting across the county last night and again from 6am this morning on all primary routes.

“No roads currently closed in Derbyshire.

“Usual suspects in the High Peak are passable with care. More snow forecast and we’re monitoring conditions closely. Keep warm out there.”

