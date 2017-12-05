SNOW ALERT: Met Office issues yellow warning with disruption to transport likely this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for Derbyshire this weekend.

The warning is in force from 00.05am on Friday to 6pm on Saturday and states that snow showers are expected across many parts of the country on Friday.

It adds: "During winter weather which brings snow showers, it is not uncommon for snow amounts to vary considerably across short distances.

"On Friday and Saturday, the snow showers could lead to snow accumulations which vary markedly across the warning area."

Icy surfaces are likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight and some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train.