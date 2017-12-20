Sneak peek: What’s inside this week’s Ripley and Heanor News?

It’s Christmas! And this week’s festive edition of Ripley and Heanor News is bursting with news, features and sport from your local area.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

Read about the quick-thinking son who brought his dad back to life - using tips he’d picked up from watching breakfast television.

There are concerns over plans to build a new multi-million pound retail park.

A Heanor waste management company has been prosecuted for a second time for illegally using a hydrant.

We take a look behind the scenes at an Amber Valley company that makes mouthwatering Christmas treats for M & S.

Readers can get three months of free music with the Now Music app.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines at the back end. So what are you waiting for? Go grab your copy now!