SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s paper?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s Ripley and Heanor News...

Meet the caring couple Abby Wood and Eira Byrne, from Alfreton, who signed up as foster carers and have welcomed three children into their home.

Illustrator Katie Abey, 24, whose designs are sold around the world, hopes her new shop in Cressy Road will bring a new dimension to the business.

Discover more about a row that has broken out over how much funding Derbyshire schools will get in the next two years.

Read about what Derbyshire County Council is doing to tackle the pothole problem that’s blighting our roads.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines dominate the back pages.