SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s paper?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in this week’s paper...

Find out all about the Pinxton farmer who has been given a court order to get rid of all his livestock after animals were found suffering on his land.

We meet the brave little Ilkeston boy who had both of his legs amputated after he has taken his first unaided steps on his new prosthetic limbs.

We reveal the shocking figures relating to sex offences against children aged two and under last year after a Freedom of Information Act request by the NSPCC.

We reveal how many jobs Derbyshire County Council plans to cuts over the next year.

Find out more about Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service’s consultation into reducing some of its specialist appliances – which could leave Chesterfield without a ‘lifesaving’ rescue unit.

There’s our fantastic 2 for 1 big wheel offer and the chance to nominate your favourite eatery in our Cafe of the Year competition.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines dominate the back pages.