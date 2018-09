Firefighters think a rubbish blaze that sent plumes of smoke billowing across the region was started deliberately.

Crews from Stockhill have been tackling a large rubbish fire at Berristow Lane in South Normanton this morning (Tuesday, September 11).

Fire crews were called into action yesterday evening

The fire is now out and after investigating the scene crews believe this was a ‘deliberate ignition’.

The police have been informed.