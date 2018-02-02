Single punch thug is jailed for breaking man’s jaw in Ripley bar

A drinker who smashed a man’s jaw with a single punch has been locked up.

Declan Duray, 21, lashed out after seeing the man standing in the Retro bar in Ripley, a court heard.

Judge Jeremy Lea heard that both men had been drinking for 10 hours in the run-up to the incident on May 29 last year.

Duray of Holland Crescent, Selston, admitted causing grievous bodily harm. He got one year in custody but will be released after six months to spend the rest of the sentence on probation.

Sitting at Nottingham Crown Court, the judge told him: “You struck a very significant blow which had very serious consequences. This plainly had a very serious impact on his life, not only in terms of physical consequences but financial consequences.”

The injured man could lodge a compensation claim against Duray as a result of the injury, the judge said, after declining to order a payout because Duray will lose his job while in custody.

James Horne, prosecuting, said the injured man and his partner went to a Ripley pub at 3.30pm on May 28. Later, he met Duray for the first time and there were no problems.

Duray had an argument with his girlfriend and went into the smoking area of a pub where the victim was sitting.

When he heard what had happened, the man put an arm around Duray “because he becomes tactile when he has had a drink,” said Mr Horne.

At about 1.30am, the man was standing in the Retro bar when Duray arrived and hit him to the left side of the face with a “forceful strike.”

The pair shared a taxi home and the man did not realise how seriously he had been injured until later that day.

“When he woke up, he was in considerable pain and attended hospital where they investigated a broken jaw,” said Mr Horne. He had surgery two days later needed two more operations.

The man had to have his food made into a puree, has a four-inch scar on his neck and has been told he may never regain the feeling in part of his face. Because of the medication he has to take, he is unable to drive which made him unable to work or go on school runs.

In a statement, he said: “I feel like an ultimate failure. I am a very proud man and try to keep a lot to myself. I just want it over and get the justice me and my family deserve.”

Jonathan Hullis, mitigating, said Duray immediately apologised to the injured man.

“He accepts that he drank far too much throughout this day and as a consequence, acted in a way he would not normally have done,” Mr Hullis added.