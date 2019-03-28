Shocking video shows scale of devastation after blaze tore through holiday park near Chesterfield

Shocking drone footage has revealed the scale of devastation left after a huge blaze ripped through a holiday park near Chesterfield - destroying 40 caravans.

Flames tore through Ainmoor Grange Caravan Park, Mickley Lane, Stretton, on Wednesday, March 27.

The caravan park after the blaze.

Piles of ash cover the metal structures that remain from what were the motor-homes.

Owners left 'heartbroken' after fire rips through camp site and destroys 40 caravans- metres away from where people were sleeping

A black plume of smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters from across the county urged residents to keep their windows closed and 'made an aggressive attack' on the fire, broke out at around 5.30am and was out by about 9am.

Officers managed to contain the blaze to a storage area of the site so nobody was harmed- but around 40 caravans were destroyed and another 40 damaged by heat, leaving their owners 'heartbroken'.

The picture of the damage.

Video shows large smoke cloud as 40 caravans are destroyed in a large fire near Chesterfield

The owner of one caravan said: "The caravan I had was my grandfather's and had been passed through my whole family.

"I remember going on holidays to Bognor Regis and Scarborough as a child and now it's just a pile of ash. I'm heartbroken.

"Some of my fondest memories were in that caravan."

The fire.

The caravan park.