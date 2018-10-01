Share the care in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

More than 5,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in October.

Leading charity Breast Cancer Now aims to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds for research into the disease.

As the UK’s largest breast cancer research charity, along with its supporters, the organisation does this through campaigning, raising money, an array of events across the UK as well as, of course, wearing it pink.

The charity is counting on your support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which starts today (Monday, October 1) to help it reach the day when breast cancer has claimed its last life.

To talk to a breast cancer nurse, go to 0808 800 6000 or for more details, go to www.breastcancercare.org.uk