Several cars on fire in Derbyshire

Several cars are on fire at an industrial estate in Derbyshire.
Firefighters are currently in attendance at the incident inside a building at Pye Bridge Industrial Estate, Somercotes.
Derbyshire Constabulary is advising people in Somercotes to keep doors and windows closed due to the incident.
A force spokesman said: "Please stay away from the industrial estate and its surrounding area.
"A number of roads are likely to be closed.
"There are not thought to be any injuries."
A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said firefighters from Alfreton, Chesterfield, Ashfield and Eastwood are dealing with the incident.
An aerial ladder platform is also in attendance.
The spokesman added: "This is a two-storey industrial unit which is well alight."
This is a developing story. Updates will follow.