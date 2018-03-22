Several cars on fire in Derbyshire

News just in...
News just in...

Several cars are on fire at an industrial estate in Derbyshire.

Firefighters are currently in attendance at the incident inside a building at Pye Bridge Industrial Estate, Somercotes.

Derbyshire Constabulary is advising people in Somercotes to keep doors and windows closed due to the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Please stay away from the industrial estate and its surrounding area.

"A number of roads are likely to be closed.

"There are not thought to be any injuries."

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said firefighters from Alfreton, Chesterfield, Ashfield and Eastwood are dealing with the incident.

An aerial ladder platform is also in attendance.

The spokesman added: "This is a two-storey industrial unit which is well alight."

This is a developing story. Updates will follow.