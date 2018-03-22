Several cars on fire in Derbyshire

Several cars are on fire at an industrial estate in Derbyshire.

Firefighters are currently in attendance at the incident inside a building at Pye Bridge Industrial Estate, Somercotes.

Derbyshire Constabulary is advising people in Somercotes to keep doors and windows closed due to the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Please stay away from the industrial estate and its surrounding area.

"A number of roads are likely to be closed.

"There are not thought to be any injuries."

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said firefighters from Alfreton, Chesterfield, Ashfield and Eastwood are dealing with the incident.

An aerial ladder platform is also in attendance.

The spokesman added: "This is a two-storey industrial unit which is well alight."

This is a developing story. Updates will follow.