Serious road traffic collision forces road closure in Derbyshire

Police were forced to closed the A616 road between Creswell and Clowne due to a serious road traffic collision.

Derbyshire Constabulary reported the collision today, Saturday, March 3, and warned motorists to find an alternative route.

Snow and ice are continuing to cause disruption across Derbyshire and the country but a thaw is expected soon.

There is a continuing chance of some wintry showers this morning with plenty of cloud, according to the Met Office, but as the day progresses it should stay largely dry but chilly.

The Met Office has forecast spells of rain by tonight with some sleet and possibly some hill snow more northwards with it easing again later with some mist and fog developing in places.

The Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass remain closed, according to reports.

With treacherous driving conditions wreaking havoc across the UK, leading breakdown cover provider Green Flag has revealed one car every five minutes is ending up off the road in ditches or on verges.

The high winds and black ice on Britain’s roads are making driving so dangerous in many parts of the country, causing a breakdown every three minutes through drivers losing control and either ending up off the road or in an immobile vehicle.

Many drivers have been unable to get off their drives, with the snow and freezing weather showing no signs of easing up, Green Flag have also revealed there has been a breakdown every minute across the UK due to battery faults and frozen brakes.

With the roads continuing to cause problems for drivers, Green Flag is advising motorists to avoid going out on the road.

Simon Henrick, Head of News at Green Flag, said: “With most of the country on Amber alert, we’d strongly advise motorists to try and stay off the roads at all costs.

“If you cannot avoid travelling, it’s vital that motorists do all they can to stay safe on and off the roads by ensuring your vehicle is in prime condition and following our tips for travelling in winter weather.”

