Serial trolley-dash thief gets help in her fight to beat drugs

A trolley-dash thief who stole over £300 of groceries has been given a community order with a rehabilitation programme to help with her drug problems.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, February 26, how Angela Lane, 45, of Beighton Street, Ripley, stole groceries worth £351.36 worth from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, on December 21, as she left the store with a trolley of goods.

Lane’s trolley-dash theft was committed after she stole Gucci Guilty and Dolce and Gabbana fragrances worth £243 from Boots, on Lower Pavement, in Chesterfield, on November 28, according to the court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two thefts from Boots and Tesco.

Lane told police she had stolen the fragrances after she had suffered a drugs relapse and defence solicitor John Last previously said Lane has been struggling while under-going tests for cancer.

The defendant has previous convictions including a trolley-dash theft at Tesco, in Alfreton, committed on December 18, 2015, and another trolley-dash theft committed at Sainsbury’s, in Ripley, on April 23, 2016.

Lane was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £20 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.