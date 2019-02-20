Selston mum, 17, grieves for loss of her five-week-old daughter

A grieving mum has spoken of the heartbreaking moment she was told her five-week-old baby had passed away.

Tiny Charley Green Armytage died after she stopped breathing at her home in Selston on Wednesday, February 13.

Mum Chloe Starr, her partner Callum Green Armytage, 18 and her family remain in shock after the tragedy.

Brave Chloe said the first indications were that her first born had died from sudden infant death syndrome.

And, despite it being less than a week since her terrible loss, she wants to raise awareness of the issue.

Chloe said: “Charley had a cold for the first few days

“We went to the doctor’s on the Friday

“They said she was ‘learning about being a baby’.

“On the Wednesday morning she was blue and had stopped breathing.

“It all happened completely out of the blue.”

She said Callum gave Charley CPR, before the air ambulance arrived, along with two ambulances.

Chloe said: “They did manage to bring her back but she was very weak.

“She went to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and they later confirmed she had died.”

Hannah King, 38, Chloe’s mother, said:

“The paramedics tried their best to save her. The air ambulance arrived using Holly Hill school to land and two ambulances attended, but sadly it wasn’t to be.

“Charley came into our lives on January 7. Boom, in an instant so many lives changed, for this beautiful little lady melted our hearts.

“Love and pride especially for her parent’s on the birth of their first born.

“They loved and adored her. Life started a new exciting adventure for the family, back home in Selston.”

Charley was born via Caesarean section, weighing 6lb 6oz, after Chloe’s waters broke on December 9.

Chloe suffers from a rare condition called PANDAS, which saw Chloe in hospital throughout her pregnancy.

Hannah said: “Charley was such a content little girl, adored by everyone.

“We have such a large family and everyone adored her.

“She Will be so missed. Our family will have a hole where Charley bear belongs forever more.”

Hannah has now launched an appeal on Justgiving.com to raise money for the couple put towards her funeral and to the Louis Trust.

Visit the justgiving link here

Hannah said: “The trust provided a memory box in hospital with a footprint and handprint of baby Charley. A bear for her parents and bears for two young children who lived with Charley and a book to read. We would like to raise funds for Charley’s parents and the trust to buy boxes for other parent’s who face the most excruciating pain of losing a child.

“Charley should still be here but sadly it wasn’t to be.

“We are asking for the smallest of contribution, to help this beautiful couple give their angel Charley a send off she deserves and to help other parents who will sadly be in the same position of losing a child.”

Selston Youth Together are holding a fundrasing event for the couple at Selston Parish Hall on Saturday from 6.30-7.30pm.