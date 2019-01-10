Selston community rallies around Bolsover woman whose ‘selfless’ actions led to her car getting destroyed

The Selston community has rallied around a woman from Bolsover after her “selfless” actions resulted in her car being destroyed.

Helen Davison, 35, of Manor Court Road, Bolsover, was visiting her brother in Selston when she came across an accident between a cyclist and pedestrian outside Selston High School, Mansfield Road, at about 2.50pm on January 8.

Helen's Audi A3 cut open by the fire service. Picture: Mel Shaw.

Mum-of-four Helen noticed that a woman, who had been in collision with a cyclist, was badly injured, cold and “clearly distressed” so she moved her off the road and into her Audi A3 vehcile.

However when the emergency services arrived the woman was cut out of Helen’s car by the fire service, who did not want to aggravate her injuries more by asking her to get out manually.

This resulted in Helen’s car being written off by her insurance company, meaning she is left without transport for her four children.

She said: “I thought on my feet and wanted to help out the woman who was hurt and distressed, so I put her in my car.

“She was in the middle of the road and was getting abuse from a lorry driver who wanted to get past, so I moved her out of the way and into my car.

“However the ambulance wanted to get her out of the car to tend to her injuries so the fire service had to cut it open - I thought I was doing the right thing and in the end my car paid the price.

“It is being scrapped because isn’t worth claiming on the insurance, and I’m now without a car for my children.”

However Helen’s “selflessness” has been celebrated by the Selston community, who have set up an online GoFundMe page to get her “back on the road”.

Supported by Facebook group Spotted Selston, the community aims to raise £2,000 to help Helen pay for a replacement car.

Resident Mandy Vincent, who was at the scene, said: “I contacted Helen and she advised me that the lady’s injuries worsened and ultimately she had to be cut out of her car to be taken to hospital.

“Helen, who stopped to selflessly assist, has been left with no car with a young family to get around.

“In today’s unsocial lifestyle less people stop to help, surely it’s wrong when someone does they get penalised.

“I thought ‘is there anything we can do as a community’, and so a few likeminded people at Spotted Selston helped set up the page.”

A spokesman for Spotted Selston added: “The poor woman was just being a good citizen so it would be great to get her back on the road as soon as possible.”

Speaking of the fundraiser, Helen thanked people for their “kindness and generosity”.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that the woman and the cyclist were taken to hospital, but that their injuries “were not life-threatening”.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/act-of-kindness-needs-your-help.