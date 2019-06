Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted the aftermath of the incident today.

The unit branded the driver 'selfish' after he ran off and left his 'even drunker mate'.

The tweet said: "If you are out and about in Langley Mill and see this damage near the train station, be suitably unimpressed it’s thanks to the selfish actions of a drink driver.

"So selfish that he ran off and left his even drunker mate to pick up the pieces."

'Selfish' drink-driver damages railings outside Langley Mill train station