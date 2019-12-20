Second phase of flood relief grants now available

Following the recent flooding in parts of Derby and Derbyshire, Foundation Derbyshire is making financial grants to households, community groups and charities that were affected.

The foundation’s Derbyshire Flood Relief Fund began making emergency grants of £200 to eligible households on November 16.

It has now launched phase two, which will award larger grants to assist people whose homes or premises were damaged by flooding, community and voluntary groups, and charities.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and subject to available funding, so anyone who has been flooded is urged to apply as soon as possible.

Priority will be given to households where there are particular cases of hardship, such as households with family members who are elderly, very young or with disabilities, people on very limited incomes, those without contents insurance and, where relevant, without buildings insurance or with very high excesses on insurance policies.

Items that will be considered for funding include carpets, essential furniture like tables and chairs, beds, bedding and white goods as well as replacement of kitchen units and other flood damage repairs to homes.

Rachael Grime, Foundation Derbyshire chief executive, Rachael Grime said: “The Flood Relief Appeal has received in excess of £60,000 from individuals and organisations, both locally and nationally, and we have found people’s generosity to be overwhelming. Our focus now is to get that money out, to those who need it most, and we urge anyone who has been affected to get in touch with us”.

Oliver Stephenson, chairman, added: “Although the floods have receded, the damage and distress that they have left behind continues to impact many people across Derbyshire.

“We hope that our grants will get them back on their feet and into their homes as quickly as possible.

For more information on how to apply for to the Derbyshire Flood Relief Fund, please visit www.foundationderbyshire.org.

Donations can be made via the Foundation’s Derbyshire Flood Relief JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/derbyshirefloodrelief.