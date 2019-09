Firefighters tackled a fire that spread from a pile of rubbish to a building in Langley Mill.

Crews from Heanor and Eastwood received reports of the fire at around 1am this morning (Saturday, September 14).

They used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

READ MORE: POLICE SLAP DERBYSHIRE PEST WITH ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR NOTICE