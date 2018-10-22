RSPCA appeal after three kittens dumped by side of busy Derbyshire road

The RSPCA has launched an appeal after three kittens were found dumped by the side of a busy road near Ilkeston.

The three black female kittens, who are just a few weeks old, were found on Tuesday, October 16 at 7pm when a motorist noticed a moving carrier bag dumped near a layby on the A6096 Ladywood Road, near Kirk Hallam.

The Tesco carrier bag was upright and when the man peered inside he saw the three frightened kittens so he took them home and reported the incident to the RSPCA.

Inspector Helen Mead, from the animal welfare charity, is now investigating and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Helen said: “It was lucky the man spotted the kittens because they were in real danger just left by the side of a busy road.

“Anything could have happened to them.

“It was getting dark so he did well to see the bag move.

“Thankfully, he put them into his vehicle and took them home and then called us and all three seem to be in good health.

“There is never an excuse to simply dump vulnerable animals - it is a callous act and I am keen to trace anyone who can provide me with information as to who did this,” Helen added.

The kittens, two short-haired and one long-haired, are now in the care of the RSPCA where they will be looked after until they are ready to be rehomed.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.