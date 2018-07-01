Roads Policing Unit catch unlicensed taxi in Ripley on busy night

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped two vehicles in Ripley overnight.

In the first incident, they pulled over a silver BMW after intelligence reports gave officers reason to suspect it was being used an unlicensed taxi.

The driver of this car was issued with a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt when police stopped him in Ripley on Saturday, June 30.

A police spokesman said: “We stopped the vehicle and found two passengers in the back. The driver was an expired licence holder.

“Details have been passed to Amber Valley Borough Council and the car has been seized.”

In the second stop, a driver was issued with a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

The spokesman said: “The driver told us he doesn’t like police and we are always stopping him.

“He was advised to wear his seatbelt to reduce the chance of interaction with our friendly bunch.”