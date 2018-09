Firefighters helped make a crash scene safe after a vehicle was involved in a collision.

The collision happened about 6.40pm, on Saturday, September 29, on The Common, at South Normanton.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the vehicle was made safe by Alfreton firefighters and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance paramedics.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary also attended the road traffic collision.