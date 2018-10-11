Ripley Town Council wins award for best local authority in Derbyshire

Ripley Town Council has been named ‘council of the year’ by local authority counterparts from across Derbyshire.

Council members and staff were presented with the award for excellence from the Derbyshire Association of Local Councils (DALC) at a ceremony at the Pride Park stadium in Derby on Tuesday, October 9.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are thrilled to be recognised in this way. To be judged the best of 251 councils in Derbyshire is something for Ripley to be proud of.”

Among the achievements noted by the judging panel were the popular Christmas lights switch-on, the Big Day Out at the Midland Railway in Butterley, and an Extreme Wheels skateboard and BMX roadshow for young people during the summer. They also cited the spring and Christmas markets at Crossley Park music concerts. The council has also awarded grants totalling more than £18,000 to local groups and sports clubs, backed the £200,000 redevelopment of Greenwich Park, and set aside £5,000 for community-led environmental improvements.

In the past year it has also moved offices to become more readily accessible. DALC chief officer Wendy Amis said: “The judges were impressed by the council’s commitment to the community and projects, schemes and grants aimed at improving residents’ lives.”