Ripley Town Council seeks knitters for Market Place wool bomb project

Ripley Town Council is asking local residents schools, nurseries, craft groups, Scouts, Guides, and businesses to come together to ‘wool bomb’ Ripley Market Place this May.

Wool bombing is the practice of covering objects or structures, in this case, trees, with decorative knitted or crocheted materials as a form of street art.

The display will be officially opened at the Ripley Spring Festival on Sunday, May 19, and will be in situ until June 3, after the spring half-term break.

Deputy town clerk Hannah Curzon said: “It is great to be working with local schools and groups to bring some vibrancy and fun to the town this spring.

“Young people will be learning new skills like knitting and sewing as well as having the excitement of being able to share their creation with the local community.”

She added: “We hope that people from outside the town will come and have a look at the creations too.”

Anyone wanting to take part in the project can knit or crochet whatever they like, be that animals, insects, people, flowers, pom-poms or scarves for the trees.

Hannah said: “They don’t have to be perfect, just colourful.”

The council is especially keen to get the wider township involved, including people in Heage, Nether Heage, Bullbridge, Sawmills, Waingroves, Marehay, Street Lane and Lower Hartshay.

For more details, contact Hannah via deputyclerk@ripleytowncouncil.gov.uk, 01773 513456, weekdays 10am to 3pm, or visit the office on Grosvenor Road.