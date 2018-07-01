Ripley supermarket makes youngster’s dream come true with in-store job

A Ripley supermarket gave one of its youngest customers the chance to live out his dreams by giving him a job helping in the store for a day.

Four-year-old Michael Kerr became Sainsbury’s newest recruit after first telling his parents that he was worried about being late for work, so they took him to visit the store.

Michael Kerr, four, was employed by Sainsbury's in Ripley for a day after staff heard how he imagined he already had a job there.

He told staff members about his wish to have a job with the company, so they gave him an application form to complete and a couple of weeks later he was asked to come back and join the store team for a day.

Mum Sarah Kerr said: “Michael was really excited to be invited back for his special day.”

On arrival he was given his own official uniform and his teddy bear even got his own name badge.

Michael then helped out by stacking the banana shelves, manning the tills and helping customers with their shopping, as well as decorating a ginger bread man for the café.

When the day was over he was nominated as Sainsbury’s ‘Employee of the Week’ and presented with a certificate.

Sarah said: “He had the best time and hasn’t stopped talking about it, even going back to see his new friends in his uniform since his big day.

“Thank you to Sainsbury’s for giving him such an amazing day.”

Store manager Sam Sheryn said: “I’m so proud of our colleagues who always go the extra mile to help our customers.

“Michael was a fantastic addition to our team, we all had a great time teaching him the ropes and seeing the huge smile on his face made it extra special.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming him back in a few years’ time.”

When the Sainsbury’s social media team heard about what was happening, they came along to capture the big day.

The video of Michael working in store has now been viewed by more than 150,000 people on the company’s Facebook page, and winning hearts all over the country as people shared and commented on the story. Local resident Anne Swift said: “Well done Ripley what a fabulous team you all are. I’m just off to shop at the store today, sorry I missed him.”

Suzanne Oatley agreed: “I use the Ripley store every week. Such a shame I didn’t do my shopping the same day Michael was there.”

Michelle Knighton said: “Bless him. I come into the Ripley store when i spend the day with my niece ,the staff are really friendly.”