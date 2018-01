An elderly man has been flown to hospital after collapsing on Grosvenor Road in Ripley.

Both Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to help the man at 11.20am today - Tuesday, January 16.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “An elderly man collapsed on Grosvenor Road in Ripley this morning.

“The air ambulance was called and landed on Lidl carpark.

“He is now being treated at the Royal Derby Hospital.”