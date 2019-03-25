Ripley man arrested for 'dangerous driving' after crash which left a man with serious injuries

A Ripley man has been arrested for 'dangerous driving' after a crash which left a man with serious injuries.

Officers investigating a serious collision in Codnor Lane, Golden Valley are now appealing to the public for information.

Codnor Lane, Golden Valley

Police were called at around 6.15pm on Saturday, March 23, to reports of a collision between a silver Volvo S60 and a white Ford Fiesta, near to the Coach Road junction.

A 47-year-old man from Swanwick, who was driving the Fiesta, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the Volvo, a 38-year-old man from Ripley, has been arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A police spokesman said: "Police would like to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who saw the vehicles, particularly any drivers with dash cam footage.

"Any footage that may be of use to officers should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19000148784 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Darren Parkin, in any correspondence.

Call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.