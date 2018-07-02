Ripley funeral home re-launched after special revamp

Dozens of special guests were on hand to mark the relaunch of a funeral home in Ripley.

Staff at Central England Co-operative Funeralcare hosted a special dedication ceremony at the site in Nottingham Road.

The event featured a service marking the opening of the revamped home followed by a guided tour of the premises for all attendees and refreshments.

Funeral director Mark Worley and his team were joined by local clergy and members of the public to mark the occasion.

The event featured a service marking the opening of the revamped home followed by a guided tour of the premises for all attendees and refreshments.

Mark said: “Our first priority is to enhance memories and love for all of our families and we are very pleased to offer that at Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, in Ripley.

“We feel it reflects our commitment to providing excellent standards of care for our families during their time of bereavement.

“We would like to thank local clergy for leading the dedication service and coming along to officially open the site. We all appreciate the time they have put aside out of their busy schedules to help us mark this occasion.

“Our guests had a tour of the funeral home and saw the range of options we offer which allow families to arrange a funeral reflecting the life and interests of their loved one.”

The investment in Ripley comes on the back of further development work at funeral homes in Swadlincote, Allenton, Heanor, Spondon, Littleover, Belper – resulting in a total of nearly £700,000 being invested in the area during 2017.

The funeral home offers a 24-hour service, seven days a week.

In addition to arranging funerals, Mark and his team are also able to offer advice on floral tributes, monumental masonry, funeral stationery, pre-paid funeral plans and probate advice.

The team can be contacted on 01773 570136.