Ripley cooker fire filled flat with smoke

Firefighters dealt with a cooker fire that filled a Ripley flat full of smoke.

Crews from Ripley and Alfreton arrived at a flat on Nottingham Road at around 2.50pm this afternoon (Saturday, March 30).

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish a cooker fire and a PPV van to ventilate the smoke-logged property.

Two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Derbyshire Police also attended.

