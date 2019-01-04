Ripley company Futures signs new recycling deal to cut carbon footprint

A Ripley-based homes provider is hoping to save money and shrink its carbon footprint after signing a new recycling deal.

Bosses at Futures Housing Group are working with Nottingham-based Enva to recycle more materials, send less to landfill and save around £18,000 on disposal costs over the next two years.

The arrangement means Futures will recycle timber for the first time on top of materials they have always recycled such as metal, plasterboard, rubble, uPVC and glass.

Phil Brailsford, repairs manager at Futures, said: “This is an excellent deal for Futures Housing Group’s green credentials. It means we are sending less to landfill, recycling more and saving money.

“Providing value for money for our customers is absolutely essential to Futures and contracts like this are a great demonstration of that commitment.”

Paul Clements, commercial director at Enva, said: “We’re always keen to work with local companies looking to increase their recycling rates.

“The combination of services we’ve developed together will allow Futures to significantly boost their recycling rates without changing the way they work too much.”

Futures Housing Group is based in Ripley and manages nearly 10,000 homes across the East Midlands area.