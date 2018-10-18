Ripley Charter Fair fun to take over Market Place

The 767th Charter Fair gets underway in Ripley on Wednesday, October 24 with a host of events running until Monday, October 29.

Ripley Market Place and surrounding areas will be jam packed with thrilling rides and amusements.

The Town Crier will invite the Mayor of Ripley, Councillor Paul Lobley, to officially open the fair on Wednesday at 6pm.

A spokesperson for Ripley Town Council said: “We love this time of year. It brings all the local community together to enjoy the amusement that the fair has to offer. We look forward to seeing people from outside of Ripley attend too.”

On the 25th day of November 1251, King Henry III let it be known that there was a Charter which ‘allows for all time use of land in the former Manor of Rippeleg’ (now Ripley Market Place) for a fair.

Road closures will be in place in Ripley from from 8am on Sunday, October 21 until midnight on the Monday.