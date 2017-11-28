REVEALED: The best schools in Derbyshire according to The Times

The best performing schools in Derbyshire, according to the Sunday Times, have been revealed.

In the 25th edition of Parent Power: The Sunday Times Best UK Schools Guide, 2,000 schools across the country have been ranked by their recent examination results.

The guide includes primary schools, secondary schools, sixth form colleges, academies and independent schools.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official government tables for secondary school performance.

Primary school rankings are based on SAT results, but some independent schools do not appear as they do not take SATs.

Penny Acres Primary School, Dronfield, is the best performing school in Derbyshire, ranking 23rd nationwide after brilliant reading scores.

And St Mary’s RC High School, Chesterfield, the comprehensive which caters for 1,266 students, achieved 57.9 per cent in A-level grades A*-B and 36.1 per cent in GCSE grades A*/A/9/8/7.

These are the 16 Derbyshire schools on The Times’ Parent Power List:

1.(23=) Penny Acres Primary School

2.(38=) Hope Valley College

3.(43) St Elizabeth’s RC Primary School, Belper

4.(81) St Peter and St Paul Independent School

5.(168=) William Gilbert Endowed C of E Primary School

6.(172=) Redhill Primary School

7.(214=) Repton School

8.(219=) The Ecclesbourne School

9.(236) English Martyrs’ RC Voluntary Academy, Long Eaton

10.(240=) Ridgeway Primary School

11.(261=) St Mary’s RC High School, Chesterfield

12.(261=) Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School

13.(281) Trent College

14.(389) Lady Manners School, Bakewell

15.(436) Brookfield Community School

16.(474) John Port School