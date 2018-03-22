REVEALED: The 25 foods which make us happy

Seventy six per cent of Brits say nothing makes them happier than eating, according to a survey.
The study by Giraffe restaurant has revealed the extent to which food has the ability to transport us to a happy place and boost our moods.
Among the list of foods most likely to produce an instant wave of happiness includes spicy curries, juicy steak, chocolate and nachos laden with cheese, according to the study of 2,000 Brits.
The nation's top 25 'happy meals'
1. Chocolate - 48 per cent
2. Hot pizza - 47 percent
3. Fish and chips - 43 per cent
4. A juicy steak - 43 per cent
5. A burger - 42 per cent
6. A spicy curry - 37 per cent
7. Ice cream - 33 per cent
8. Chocolate brownie - 29 per cent
9. Cheese and biscuits - 29 per cent
10. A plate of pasta - 28 per cent
11. Buttery mashed potato - 25 per cent
12. A baked potato - 24 per cent
13. Fish fingers and chips - 22 per cent
14. Smoked salmon and scrambled egg - 22 per cent
15. Cheesy Nachos - 22 per cent
16. A crisp salad - 20 per cent
17. Pancake drizzled with syrup - 20 per cent
18. Tapas - 20 per cent
19. Eggs and bacon - 19 per cent
20. Beans on toast - 19 per cent
21. French bread with olive oil and balsamic vinegar - 18 per cent
22. A spicy burrito - 16 per cent
23. Risotto - 16 per cent
24. Hummus and pitta - 15 per cent
25. Bagels - 12 per cent