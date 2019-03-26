Retailer with store in Derbyshire is bought out of administration

A jewellery and watch retailer which has a store in South Normanton has been bought out of administration.

F Hinds, a family-owned retailer with 116 stores across England and Wales and a history stretching back to 1856, has reached an agreement with administrators to take on 12 Chapelle stores, including the one at McArthur Glen.

David Hinds, managing director of F Hinds, said: "We are delighted to be able to take on many of the Chapelle outlet stores as well as their website.

"We are also very pleased to be saving over 80 jobs.

"We believe that Chapelle complements our existing F Hinds business and that we will be able to share our experience and to offer increased operational efficiency.

"We welcome the Chapelle staff and customers to our family and believe that a similar company culture will help us to build a new and better business together."

Chapelle was founded in 1979 as a retail business which offered discounted watches and jewellery.

It trades in outlet centres across the UK and stocks brands such as Armani, Calvin Klein and Ted Baker.