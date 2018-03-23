RESCUE ME: Can you give Daisy and Roo a loving home?

Daisy and Roo…

Six-months-ago, Daisy and Roo first entered this world - as beautiful then as they are today - little did we think these two would still be waiting for that perfect home to come along so many moons later.

Therefore, we are appealing with all of our hearts to you rabbit-lovers out there to give them a chance, some love, and a lot of happiness. They are special girls.

What you might notice at first are their eyes, their marvellous, stunning eyes. Red rubies set in white silk, like the extravagant masterwork of the finest craftsman in the land. Roo and Daisy take beauty to a whole new level. Breath-taking, eye-opening, jaw-dropping. They have grown into fine young bunnies. But their beauty has, bafflingly, yet to find them their forever home.

All that Daisy and Roo have ever known, since those first blinking seconds of life, are the same walls, the same smells, the same light shining through the same window. “Is this the whole world?” they might ask themselves. Now however much one might love their home, life is diminished if that is all you ever know.

Daisy and Roo are lovely little rabbits, a tad shy with strangers, but affectionate, characterful, gentle and curious. They are as beautiful in nature as they are in looks.

If you have a suitable set-up, they will make wonderful companions.

If you’re interested in them please give our centre a call on 01246 273358.