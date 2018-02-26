RESCUE ME: Can you give Blue a new home?

This German Shepherd is an 11-month-old female who is available.

Beautiful Blue, Brilliant Blue, Blazing Blue…

German Shepherds are a unique lot. Their eyes seem to see through a different spectrum of colour, their ears hear that bit more acutely, sharper, their noses seem to smell stranger smells, their minds work in complex and baffling ways. To own a Shepherd is an amazing, enlightening experience. But you need to have your wits about you. For baby Blue we are looking for an owner who is accustomed to the breed’s idiosyncrasies, their oddities and their undeniable Shepherd-ness. But she is so very worth it.

Coming into our care, originally, as little more than a puppy, Blue has had an unfortunately eventful first year of life. At an early stage in her life where consistency and the foundations of training are so important, she has been through a lot of change. Shepherds, more than most, struggle to cope with upheaval and Blue is no exception. But, in spite of it all, her bright spirit shines strongly still. Her smile can light a room, her eyes can thaw the thickest of ice, her heart holds you to her like flame-drawn moths.

She loves cuddles and having her belly scratched, physical contact of any kind means the absolute world to her. She’s very people-centric in general, perhaps too much. She puts people on a pedestal, worships them, and becomes highly excited and giddy when she is around them. For both her and her new owners’ happiness, she would benefit massively from learning some self-control and the ability to self-settle. She tends to forget herself when people are involved and can become mouthy and overly stimulated.

Any new owner would need to be able offer her oodles of physical and mental stimulation and be both willing and able to commit to a long-term training plan and to consult with a qualified behaviourist in order to iron out her quirks. Beneath the manic energy and bouncing wildness is the sweetest of dogs, Blue is just a baby trying to make her way in a world that is hard and harsh, a world which struggles to find a place for those who are different, those who don’t quite fit. Blue is special, unique, brilliant, a genius, a beauty, she is the brightest star in the night’s sky. Please, if you think you can offer her what she needs, please get in touch. She needs a special home, a special home for a special girl. Please.

Blue is likely to need the support of an Association of Pet Dog Trainers (APDT) dog trainer and/or a Association of Pet Behaviour Counsellors (APBC) registered animal behaviourist to help her settle into a new home.

She is looking for an owner who is able to provide her with this support and has previous experience of training German Shepherds using reward based training methods and possibly even participating in working trials or similar activities.

For more information about Blue and to discuss her training and welfare needs, please contact the animal centre on 01246 273358.

You can see Blue in action on the website at http://www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/blue-d2017286/