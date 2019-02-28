Repeat motoring offender is jailed after he is caught drink-driving while banned

A serial motoring offender has been locked-up after police caught him drink-driving without insurance and while he was disqualified.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 27 how Frank Christopher Cotton, 33, of Stratton Road, Bolsover, was caught after police were tipped-off that the driver of a VW Passatt was over the drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “The vehicle seemed to see the police and it stopped dead in the road and reversed into a side-street and made-off.”

However, police activated their lights and sirens, according to Ms Heath-Tilford, and the vehicle pulled-up and the driver identified himself as Frank Cotton.

Ms Heath-Tilford added that police could smell alcohol on Cotton’s breath after he was stopped on Charlesworth Street, at Carr Vale, Bolsover.

Officers also noticed an open can of lager in the car’s centre console and there was a crate of lager in the vehicle, according to Ms Heath-Tilford.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Cotton was over three times the drink-drive limit after he registered 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to the court, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for numerous driving offences, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without insurance and to driving while disqualified after the incident on February 7.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Cotton who is on benefits had been planning to start a business with a friend buying and selling cars but they had fallen out.

Ms Simpson added that Cotton made the stupid decision to move the car a short distance from his friend’s drive and he was caught drink-driving.

She said: “Mr Cotton is alcohol-dependent and he says he has been for decades and this has been a wake-up call for him after he has had an unenviable record.”

Ms Simpson added: “He accepts alcohol is a massive factor in his life that needs to be addressed.”

Magistrates sentenced Cotton to 18 weeks of custody and further banned him from driving for five years.

Cotton was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.