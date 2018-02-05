Released prisoner faces jail again if he continues to breach supervision requirements

An offender has been warned if he continues to breach his probation supervision requirements he will be sent to jail.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 30, how Steven Bower, 36, of North Side, Tupton, Chesterfield, admitted failing to comply with the requirements on or after October 13 after release from prison.

John Wilford. defending, said Bower has been suicidal and had a spell in hospital but his circumstances are improving and custody would not help his progress.

Mr Wilford added Bower has secured accommodation and has been in contact with his offender manager and with the drugs service and he is back on a methadone prescription. Magistrates spared Bower from custody but fined him £60 and ordered him to pay £60 costs and warned further breaches could mean custody.