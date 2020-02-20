Recycling this spring can win Derbyshire residents £100 prizes

Residents in Ripley, Heanor and the rest of Derbyshire have been given an extra incentive to recycle their old electrical items this spring.

For Derbyshire County Council is offering the chance to win one of 15 cash prizes worth £100 each.

Simply dig out any broken or unwanted electricals and take them to one of the council’s nine household waste recycling centres, including the one at Loscoe.

From next Monday (March 2) to Sunday, April 5, you can exchange them for a golden ticket.

Key your unique ticket number online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/electric and find out instantly if you are a winner.

The more items you recycle, the more tickets you’ll get. A wide range of household appliances are eligible – from hair-dryers to hedge-trimmers, from fairy-lights to fridges and from toasters to TVs.

Coun Simon Spencer, the council’s Cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “It’s a shocking fact that, across the UK, we throw away more than a quarter of the electrical items we buy, instead of recycling them.

“Reducing waste and increasing recycling is one of our key pledges to help cut carbon emissions. The carbon footprint is much lower when recycled materials are used than when things are manufactured from scratch.

“Our recycling contractors salvage precious metals and other valuable materials from the items residents bring us, so that they can be recycled. For example, one household iron contains enough steel to produce 13 steel cans.

“So please bring us those old electricals. We’ll put them to good use and, as an added bonus, you could win £100.”

It costs Derbyshire council taxpayers £43 million a year for the county council to deal with waste that residents choose not to recycle.

But if every household took just one electrical item to one of the recycling centres next month, the council could recycle an additional 318,000 appliances and help to cut these costs.

The competition prizes are part-funded by Recycling Lives, the contractor which works on behalf of the county council to collect and recycle electrical items taken to its recycling centres. The competition is only open to Derbyshire residents.