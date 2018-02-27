Railway workers set to strike on Saturday

Northern has promised to keep its customers on the move during strike action at the weekend by running more than 1,000 rail services.

Members of the RMT union will walk out for 24 hours on Saturday in a row over guards and rail safety.

Sharon Keith, regional director at Northern, said: "We have planned carefully to provide the best possible rail and rail replacement services for our customers.

"We will operate more rail services than ever before for a Saturday RMT strike and are doing everything we can to keep the north of England on the move."

She added: “Anyone who is planning to travel using Northern services on Saturday should plan ahead carefully and allow extra time for any journeys.

"Our services will be busy and, in some cases, may not follow the usual stopping patterns.

"Some routes may also be served by other train operators, so it is vital our customers think ahead."

A Northern spokesman added: "Normal Saturday timetables will be significantly amended and, with additional engineering work taking place in the Manchester and Blackpool areas, around 44 per cent of usual services will operate.

"In some areas, where rail services are not available, Northern will help customers get where they need to be with the addition of hundreds of rail replacement bus services.

"The majority of rail services will run between 7am and 7pm and Northern expects all to be extremely busy."

Visit www.northernrailway.co.uk for more information.