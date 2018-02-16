Q&A with Declan Salmon - teenage campaigner who is trying to bring back the American Adventure theme park

Teen campaigner Declan Salmon answers our questions on his battle to bring back the American Adventure theme park to Shipley - as he launches a £1m fundraising drive to help make his dream become reality.

1. What was the motivation to launch a campaign to bring back the American Adventure?

I felt like something needed to be done to bring it back, because it would boost the local economy of Derbyshire and the East Midlands as it will create hundreds of jobs for the younger generations. And it will fun days out for families. I would love to have an approach from any entertainment investors.

2. Has there ever been a time when you have felt like conceding defeat in your campaign?

There have been plenty of times where I felt as if I couldn’t carry on with this campaign no more. But I’ve stuck it out for two years.

3. Has anyone approached you to work in partnership - such as a businessman or entrepreneur?

No one has approached me yet, but I’d love to hear from someone.

4. Did you ever think you’d acquire the number of signatures you needed to trigger a council debate?

I was not expecting to reach 1,000 signatures never mind nearly 11,000.

5. What would you say to those people who believe you maybe wasting your time?

If you have a dream whether it is unusual or not.

Then you should go for it. And if they don’t like what I am doing then they can get on with their lives.

6. What do you say to those who say you’ll never raise the money?

I say ‘never say never’.

7. What is the best bit about campaigning?

The best bit about campaigning is looking at the numbers shoot up. And also I read the comments and some of which are quiet emotional and moving.

8 What do you remember about the old theme park?

I was nine when it closed. My favourite ride was the buffalo stampede.

- To make a donation, click here.